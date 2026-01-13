Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (RMCF) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$0.16 million

The company's earnings came in at -$0.16 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$0.85 million, or -$0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $7.54 million from $7.89 million last year.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.16 Mln. vs. -$0.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.02 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue: $7.54 Mln vs. $7.89 Mln last year.

