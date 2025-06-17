Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. to Host Conference Call on June 18, 2025, to Discuss Fiscal Q4 and Full Year Results

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will discuss its fiscal results in a conference call on June 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. will hold a conference call on June 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, which will be announced in a press release beforehand. The management team will lead the call, followed by a question-and-answer session, and attendees can submit questions in advance via email. The call can be accessed through a dial-in link or live webcast, with details for registration provided. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is recognized as America’s Chocolatier™ and operates nearly 260 stores in the U.S. and some international locations. Its common stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "RMCF."

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, suggesting transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The Company is recognized in notable rankings, including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400® for 2024, which could enhance its reputation and attract potential franchisees and investors.

The Company operates nearly 260 stores across the United States and has several international locations, indicating substantial growth and market presence.

When will the conference call for RMCF's fiscal results take place?

The conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

How can I submit questions for the conference call?

Questions can be submitted by emailing the Company's investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com.

Where can I find the press release for RMCF's results?

The press release will be available prior to the call and can be found on the Company's investor relations website.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

You can register for the live webcast using the link provided in the press release on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

What is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory known for?

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is known for being a leading franchiser of premium chocolate and confectionery retail concepts.

DURANGO, Colo., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.





The RMCF management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team at



RMCF@elevate-ir.com



. The conference call details are as follows:





Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025





Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time





Dial-in registration link:



here







Live webcast registration link:



here







Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at



RMCF@elevate-ir.com



.





The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.rmcf.com/



.







About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.











R





ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.





is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500



®



for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400



®



for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."







