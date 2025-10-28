ROCKY BRANDS INC Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - ROCKY BRANDS INC (RCKY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.21 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $5.27 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ROCKY BRANDS INC reported adjusted earnings of $7.75 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $122.54 million from $114.55 million last year.

ROCKY BRANDS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.21 Mln. vs. $5.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $122.54 Mln vs. $114.55 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.