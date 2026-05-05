Rockwell Automation Updates FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) said, for fiscal 2026, it now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $12.50 - $13.10, revised from prior guidance range of $11.40 - $12.20. Organic sales growth is now projected in a range of 5% - 9%, updated from prior guidance range of 2% - 6%.

Second quarter net income attributable to Rockwell Automation was $350 million or $3.10 per share, compared to $252 million or $2.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.30, up 32% compared to $2.50. Sales were $2.24 billion, up 12% from a year ago. Organic sales increased 9%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Rockwell shares are up 9.14 percent to $437.00.

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