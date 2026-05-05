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Rockwell Automation Updates FY26 Guidance

May 05, 2026 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) said, for fiscal 2026, it now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $12.50 - $13.10, revised from prior guidance range of $11.40 - $12.20. Organic sales growth is now projected in a range of 5% - 9%, updated from prior guidance range of 2% - 6%.

Second quarter net income attributable to Rockwell Automation was $350 million or $3.10 per share, compared to $252 million or $2.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.30, up 32% compared to $2.50. Sales were $2.24 billion, up 12% from a year ago. Organic sales increased 9%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Rockwell shares are up 9.14 percent to $437.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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