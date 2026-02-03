Rockwell Automation Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rockwell Automation’s earnings has moved 1.2% north in the past 60 days to $2.54 per share. The consensus mark implies 38.8% growth from the year-ago actual. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.09 billion, indicating a 10.9% year-over-year rise.

ROK’s Earnings Surprise History

Rockwell Automation’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.3%.

What the Zacks Model Indicates for Rockwell Automation

Our model predicts an earnings beat for ROK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

Earnings ESP: Rockwell Automation has an Earnings ESP of +1.03%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped ROK’s Q1 Performance

Rockwell Automation reported negative 7.6% organic growth in first-quarter fiscal 2025 and negative 4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 due to lower sales volumes across all the company’s segments. Organic growth improved to 4% in the fiscal third quarter and 13% in the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by growth in the Software & Control, and Intelligent Devices segments.

Rockwell Automation is expected to have continued to benefit from price increase actions to mitigate the impacts of inflationary pressures, which are likely to have improved margins. ROK has been planning to mitigate tariff costs through pricing actions and supply-chain optimization. These tailwinds are likely to have aided growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our model, thus, predicts an organic sales improvement of 9.6% for the quarter.

However, the manufacturing sector remained in contraction through the quarter, as reflected in the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index with a 48.7% reading in October, 48.2% in November and 47.9% in December. The New Orders Index also remained below 50% throughout this period.

Customers have been pulling in orders due to anxiety about continued tariffs and pricing pressures. The impacts of this trend are also likely to get reflected in ROK’s order levels in the quarter under review.

ROK has faced margin headwinds in recent quarters, including higher logistics prices due to increased energy prices and constrained air freight lanes. Moreover, increased spending on talent and growth, an unfavorable mix and currency are expected to have impacted its margins. The combination of lower sales and elevated costs is anticipated to have led to a decline in its earnings in the quarter.

Q1 Expectations for Rockwell Automation’s Segments

We expect the Intelligent Devices segment’s fiscal first-quarter sales to improve 20.2% year over year to $968 million. Our prediction for the segment’s operating profit is $175 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 45.6%.

Our model predicts sales of $568 million for the Software & Control segment, indicating 7.5% growth from the prior year’s actual. The segment’s operating profit is pinned at $168 million, which implies 26% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

We expect the Lifecycle Services segment’s sales to be $521 million, indicating a 4.7% decline from the prior-year period’s actual. The estimate for the segment’s operating profit is pegged at $51 million, suggesting a 25.4% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

ROK Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have surged 60.9% compared with the industry’s 35.7% rally.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP, expected to release earnings on Feb. 12, currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.08% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 is pegged at 25 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 39%. IPG Photonics has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 89.1%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP, slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5, has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microchip Technology’s third-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year dip of 115%.

Trimble Inc. TRMB, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trimble’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.9%. TRMB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 7.4%.

