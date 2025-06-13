Rockwell Automation Launches OptixEdge to Advance Data Processing

Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK announced the launch of its innovative edge-gateway solution, OptixEdge. This global launch will help revolutionize data processing for Rockwell Automation’s industrial customers.

Details on ROK’s OptixEdge

OptixEdge uses Rockwell Automation’s FactoryTalk Optix software to connect to the user's control system. It collects, analyzes and sends data to the cloud, which enables customers to take control of their data. This innovation provides customers with solid edge-computing capabilities with flexibility and improves efficiency.



With FactoryTalk Optix pre-installed, users can easily configure applications through a web browser, reducing set-up time. OptixEdge also enables users to create and deploy custom apps if needed. FactoryTalk Remote Access marks the availability of remote assistance that enables engineers and maintenance teams to securely program, configure and troubleshoot systems over a VPN connection. It can run lightweight apps smoothly with bundled software.



OptixEdge can integrate with existing Rockwell Automation hardware or third-party graphic terminals and controllers in a plant or machine.



With the help of the new launch, customers can now reduce data sent to the cloud, lowering storage costs and enhancing network performance.

Rockwell Automation’s Focus on Growth

Rockwell Automation is poised well to benefit from broadening its portfolio of hardware and software products, solutions and services. It is also gaining traction from investments in the cloud. The company's FactoryTalk Design Studio includes a copilot, which improves automation system design efficiency and is integrated into this cloud-native application, an industry first.



Significant investments in globalizing manufacturing, product development, building channel capability and partner networks should drive growth. The company is likely to witness above-market organic sales growth by expanding its served markets and improving offerings that will provide it with a competitive edge.



The company continues to drive process improvement, functional streamlining, material cost savings and manufacturing productivity in an effort to augment earnings growth.

ROK Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, Rockwell Automation shares have gained 27% against the industry’s 8.6% decline.



Rockwell Automation’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Rockwell Automation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Ubiquiti has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $8.22 per share. UI shares have skyrocketed 174.4% over the past year.



Flex has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLEX’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.91 per share. Flex’s shares gained 36.1% last year.



Greenland Technologies has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Greenland Technologies’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share. GTEC shares have risen 39.4% in the past year.

