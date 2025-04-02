Rockwell Automation And AWS Partner To Accelerate Manufacturing Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation (ROK) and Amazon Web Services have joined forces to drive digital transformation in manufacturing by integrating Rockwell's industrial automation expertise with AWS's cloud capabilities.

This collaboration enables manufacturers to leverage scalable, secure, and flexible cloud solutions that enhance asset performance, operational visibility, and data-driven decision-making.

By aligning AWS's industrial investments with Rockwell's key markets—including life sciences, automotive, battery, and consumer goods—this partnership facilitates seamless data connectivity between factory floors and the cloud. This integration supports advanced analytics, AI applications, and industrial software solutions.

Nicole Denil, VP of Global Market Access at Rockwell Automation, highlighted the need for flexible, scalable, and secure solutions in the industrial sector. She emphasized that working with AWS enables AI-driven insights, edge-to-cloud connectivity, and enhanced industrial automation, offering customers greater flexibility in cloud platform choices.

As part of this initiative, Rockwell is expanding its FactoryTalk® Hub software-as-a-service offerings to AWS. This includes the DataMosaix™ industrial DataOps solution and Fiix computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), both now available in AWS Marketplace. Additional FactoryTalk Hub solutions will be introduced later this year.

Ozgur Tohumcu, General Manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS, stated that the collaboration combines AWS's cloud computing expertise with Rockwell's industrial automation capabilities. He noted that by transforming operational data into actionable insights, the partnership helps manufacturers make faster decisions, optimize operations, and enhance efficiency in a competitive industrial landscape.

Additionally, AWS has joined the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ as a Technology Partner. This collaboration will be showcased at Hannover Messe (March 31 - April 4), where Rockwell's latest cloud-enabled industrial solutions will be demonstrated at the AWS booth.

Key solutions on display include FactoryTalk DataMosaix, a cloud-based data management platform that enhances industrial data accessibility and insights; Fiix CMMS, a maintenance management system that optimizes asset performance using AWS's cloud infrastructure; and Production Logistics, an AI-powered system designed to manage autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and optimize real-time production scheduling.

This partnership underscores the growing importance of cloud-enabled automation in modernizing manufacturing operations and driving industrial efficiency.

