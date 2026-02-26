Rockport Wealth Buys $9 Million of AIRR

Key Points

Rockport Wealth LLC initiated a 97,377-share position in AIRR in the fourth quarter.

The position had a market value of $9.6 million at the end of the quarter.

Transaction represented a 1.9% change in the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

After the trade, Rockport Wealth LLC held 97,377 AIRR shares.

AIRR now accounts for approximately 1.9% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On Feb. 5, 2026, Rockport Wealth LLC disclosed a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR).

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 5, 2026, Rockport Wealth LLC opened a new position in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF purchasing 97,377 shares. The value of the position at quarter end was $9.57 million, reflecting the initial purchase and valuation of the stake.

What else to know

This was a new position for Rockport Wealth LLC; AIRR now represents 1.9% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s total reportable 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: FDL: $71.4 million (13.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ISRG: $32.3 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IMCG: $32.1 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $30.1 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: BUXX: $30.1 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of Feb. 5, 2026, AIRR shares were priced at $113.49, up 42.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 29 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $8.7 billion Dividend yield 0.16% Price (as of market close 2/5/26) $113.49 1-year total return 42.6%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of small and mid-cap U.S. companies in the industrial and community banking sectors.

The portfolio is composed primarily of equity securities, with at least 90% of net assets invested in index constituents.

Fund structure is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a transparent, rules-based methodology.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) provides targeted exposure to U.S. industrial and community banking companies through a rules-based index approach.

The fund's strategy is designed to measure the performance of small and mid cap U.S. companies in the industrial and community banking sectors.

AIRR offers investors access to a specialized segment of the U.S. equity market composed of small and mid cap industrial and community banking companies.

What this transaction means for investors

Rockport Wealth’s reported holdings show a diversified mix of growth stocks and relatively safe income investments. After a strong year of stock market returns, it reduced positions in two growth stock holdings — Intuitive Surgical and Alphabet — while adding a new position in AIRR.

A large, diversified ETF like AIRR is a relatively low-risk way to play a recovery in the manufacturing and industrial sectors without taking on single-stock risk. The ETF focuses on small- and mid-size U.S. companies that provide the supplies to build fundamental infrastructure, such as roads and factories. It also invests some of its assets in financials. The fund had a strong year of returns, but it could see more in 2026.

The closely watched U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI just moved back above 50 after being below that key threshold in recent years. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, which could benefit industrials in 2026. The purchase of AIRR in the quarter appears to be a classic sector rotation bet.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

