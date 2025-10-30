Rockingstone Advisors Opens $3 Million Position in Omnicom

Key Points

Rockingstone Advisors acquired 38,965 shares of Omnicom Group, estimated at $3.18 million.

The purchase represents 1.57% of its 13F Q3 reportable AUM.

Omnicom Group, a new position for Rockingstone, is not in the fund’s top five holdings by value.

On October 9, 2025, Rockingstone Advisors LLC disclosed a new position in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC). The firm acquired 38,965 shares worth an estimated $3.18 million in Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 9, 2025, Rockingstone Advisors opened a new position in Omnicom Group. The firm reported holding 38,965 shares of the global marketing agency, worth $3.18 million.

What else to know

This new position represents 1.57% of Rockingstone Advisors’ 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEMKT:JPST) : $9.27 million (4.6% of AUM)

: $9.27 million (4.6% of AUM) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) : $7.52 million (3.7% of AUM)

: $7.52 million (3.7% of AUM) Celestica (NYSE:CLS) : $6.43 million (3.2% of AUM)

: $6.43 million (3.2% of AUM) Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) : $6.39 million (3.2% of AUM)

: $6.39 million (3.2% of AUM) Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) : $5.58 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of October 8, 2025, Omnicom Group shares were priced at $79.63. The stock had fallen 21.5% in a year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 36.8 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.91 billion Net income (TTM) $1.38 billion Dividend yield 3.72% Price $79.63

Data as of market close October 8, 2025.

Company snapshot

Omnicom Group is a leading global provider of advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. These include branding, digital marketing, public relations, and healthcare communications.

The company operates a multi-agency model with media planning and buying services. It serves a diversified global client base across industries, including large multinational corporations and organizations.

Omnicom's multi-agency structure enables it to offer specialized solutions to clients worldwide.

Foolish take

Rockingstone Advisors is a boutique investment firm with over $200 million in AUM as of its latest filing. The firm holds a broad mix of securities and uses research and analysis to find pricing inefficiencies in individual assets or broad sectors. Omnicom position may not be in its top five, but it is also not an insignificant holding.

Omnicom has struggled this year, in part due to decreased PR spending by governments and businesses. Some analysts see this as a buying opportunity, highlighting solid growth potential. In particular, there's optimism around Omnicom's $13 billion merger with Interpublic (NYSE:IPG). The acquisition has been in the pipeline for some time, but Omnicom recently said it expected to complete by the end of this year.

Omnicom also plans to launch OmniPlus, which leadership describe as a "next-generation marketing operating system." It will use generative AI to analyze and generate insights on campaign performance and consumer behaviors. Rockingstone does not hold positions in other major advertising and communication firms. Opening a position in Omnicom could signal that it sees an opportunity.

Glossary

13F filing: A quarterly report required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showing institutional investment holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm on behalf of clients.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Forward P/E ratio: Price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the next fiscal year.

EV/EBITDA: Enterprise value divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; used to value companies.

Multi-agency model: A business structure where a company operates multiple specialized agencies under one corporate group.

Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the 13F report.

Top holdings: The largest investments by value in a fund or portfolio.

Quarterly report: A financial statement released every three months detailing a company’s or fund’s performance.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celestica, Nvidia, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.