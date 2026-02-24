Rocket's Mortgage Flywheel Explained for 2026 Volume Recovery

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT is building a mortgage flywheel designed to accelerate when the cycle turns. Its vertically integrated platform, expanded through the Redfin and Mr. Cooper acquisitions, is aimed at converting a mortgage-rate thaw into outsized share gains.



The setup hinges on two things: monetizing production when volume is available, and using a massive servicing footprint to create repeatable, lower-cost lead flow when rates decline.

Rocket’s Homeownership Ecosystem in One View

Rocket operates a vertically integrated homeownership platform centered on the Rocket brand and the Rocket platform, built to deliver a fast, digital client experience across home search, mortgage finance, and title and closing.



The ecosystem spans Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Close for title, settlement and appraisal management, Rocket Homes for home search and agent referral, and additional products including Rocket Money and Rocket Loans. The connective tissue is a single brand and platform intended to keep the customer journey inside the Rocket experience from search through closing and beyond.

How Rocket Makes Money Across Cycles

Rocket reports two segments organized by client acquisition channels. Direct to Consumer engages clients digitally and through mortgage bankers, generating revenue from originating, closing, selling and servicing predominantly agency-conforming loans that are pooled and sold into the secondary market. Servicing is fully allocated to this segment and includes contractual servicing fees, other servicing income and changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.



Partner Network includes wholesale and enterprise partnerships with mortgage brokers, community banks, credit unions and consumer brands, with revenue primarily driven by gain on sale of loans and associated title, closing and appraisal fees.



Across both channels, servicing economics and gain on sale sit at the center of the model. In 2024, gains on sale of loans, servicing fee income and other income were principal revenue drivers, while mortgage servicing rights valuation remained a headwind, underscoring why both production margins and servicing marks matter across cycles.

Why 2026 is Positioned as an Inflection Year for Rocket

2026 is expected to be an industry-wide turnaround year driven by lower mortgage rates. In such an environment, Rocket’s end-to-end platform is positioned to convert cyclical lift into outsized share gains.



The Redfin and Mr. Cooper combination will strengthen Rocket’s scale, stability, growth capacity and cost efficiency. This will matter the most when the market moves from constrained volume to recovery. The thesis is not simply more volume, but a platform designed to capture it efficiently as conditions improve.



A core advantage is the combined servicing portfolio approaching 10 million homeowners, the largest in the industry. The combined company is also expected to manage roughly $2.1 trillion of unpaid principal balance (UPB), representing about one in every six mortgages across the country.



That UPB base will become a structural lead source for RKT when rates fall. As mortgage rates come down, a meaningful portion of Rocket’s unpaid principal balance will likely be refinanced, creating high-intent, low customer acquisition cost volume that the integrated Redfin, Rocket, and Mr. Cooper funnel can capture.

Recapture to Act as Rocket’s Conversion Engine

Rocket’s recapture engine is positioned as the conversion layer that turns servicing relationships into repeat origination without proportionate marketing spend. Historically, the recapture rate has run about three times industry levels.



Management points to incremental revenue upside tied to higher blended recapture rates from the Mr. Cooper integration, alongside cost synergies. The logic is straightforward: when the lead is already in the servicing base, conversion efficiency improves and customer acquisition cost pressure can ease as volumes recover.



While refinance is the obvious turning point in a rate-driven thaw, early signs indicate that the funnel is working in purchase as well. A strong purchase pipeline and early Redfin attach gains are encouraging integration indicators.



In third-quarter 2025, Rocket reported that it gained share in both purchase and refinance, with the quarter being the strongest for both over the past three years. Net rate lock volume also increased almost 20% year over year, providing forward visibility into production.

Where RKT Investors Should Focus in The Next Few Quarters

Management’s near-term outlook bakes in typical fourth-quarter seasonality around holidays, even as it guides for adjusted revenue of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion, inclusive of Redfin and Mr. Cooper transactions. The guidance also assumes continued share gains, with refinancing activity benefiting early in the quarter from October rate moves.



Additionally, investors must keep an eye on: whether servicing economics continue to improve versus prior-year marks, whether rate locks and the purchase pipeline hold up through seasonal headwinds, and whether synergy capture shows up in operating leverage as integrations progress.



At present, RKT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This suggests that the long-cycle setup is tied to a 2026 mortgage thaw and integration synergies, while near-term performance can still be shaped by rate swings, seasonality and execution as the Redfin and Mr. Cooper integrations progress. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Rocket is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Thursday. Hence, investors must watch for revenue and expense synergy details related to the Redfin and Mr. Cooper acquisitions, which will help translate into sustained production momentum.



Rocket’s Peers Performance & Expectations in Q4

One of the close peers of RKT is LendingClub LC. LendingClub announced quarterly numbers on Jan. 29.



LendingClub’s fourth-quarter 2025 results were aided by an increase in net interest income and non-interest income. However, higher expenses were the undermining factor.



Another close competitor of Rocket is LendingTree TREE. LendingTree is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2, after market close.



In the to-be-reported quarter, LendingTree’s earnings are expected to decline 22.4%, while revenues are likely to rise 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

