Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$50.33 million, or -$0.45 per share. This compares with -$66.72 million, or -$0.71 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$50.33 Mln. vs. -$66.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.45 vs. -$0.71 last year.

