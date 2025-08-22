Rocket Lab's Neutron Progressing Steadily Toward Launch

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( RKLB ) is steadily moving forward with its next-generation Neutron rocket, designed to compete in the medium-lift reusable launch market. Unlike the small-satellite-focused Electron, Neutron will carry heavier payloads, making it suitable for large satellite constellations, national security missions and deep-space programs.

In July 2025, RKLB selected Bollinger Shipyards to build a 400-foot ocean platform for Neutron’s landing. This landing platform should play a crucial role in this rocket’s entry into the medium-lift launch market.

Looking ahead, the launch of the Neutron rocket is expected in the second half of 2025, with its flight hardware being moved to its launch site recently.

Currently, the large structures that make up the first stage of the Neutron are undergoing major structural tests, which upon completion, will allow the rocket to progress into a final integration and stage testing.

Once launched, the Neutron rocket will allow the company to compete for larger missions and higher-value contracts against major players in the space industry.

Other Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

The space launch services market is witnessing steady growth, supported by several factors such as rapid advancements in technology, the rising need for satellite deployment, increasing commercial space activity and higher investment in space infrastructure.

These drivers are creating growth opportunities for other space stocks like Boeing ( BA ) and Lockheed Martin ( LMT ), which already have a well-established presence in the launch services market.

Through their joint venture, United Launch Alliance (ULA), LMT and BA have provided reliable access to space for nearly two decades. Since its formation in 2006, ULA has delivered more than 150 Atlas and Delta rockets for commercial, scientific and defense missions, underscoring its reputation as a dependable launch provider.

To strengthen its position in the evolving market, ULA recently launched the Vulcan rocket, which offers more affordable and flexible launch options, making it suitable for a wide variety of missions.

RKLB’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RKLB have gained 496.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 35.8% growth.



The company shares are expensive on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 26.09X compared with its industry’s average of 10.17X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s 2025 and 2026 losses has improved over the past 60 days.



RKLB stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

