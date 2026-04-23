Rocket Lab vs. Redwire: Which Space Stock Is the Better Buy?

As the commercial space industry continues to evolve, investors are increasingly paying attention to companies building the infrastructure that supports access to and operations in space. Two notable players in this area are Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB and Redwire Corporation RDW. Both companies are aligned with the growing demand for space-based capabilities, though they operate with different strengths within the broader space infrastructure ecosystem.



The space sector is expanding due to advances in technology, increasing demand for satellite-based services and growing participation from government and commercial customers. Applications such as communications, Earth observation, navigation and scientific missions are driving sustained activity in orbit. As missions become more complex, there is a rising need for integrated solutions that combine launch, spacecraft development and supporting technologies. This shift is creating opportunities for companies that can deliver reliable and scalable space infrastructure.



Let’s compare the companies’ fundamentals to determine which one may offer a stronger investment case based on their shared role in enabling space infrastructure.

The Case for RKLB Stock

Rocket Lab is focused on delivering end-to-end space solutions by combining launch services with spacecraft systems and mission operations. Its Electron launch vehicle has completed numerous successful missions and deployed more than 200 spacecraft into orbit. This consistent performance highlights its ability to provide reliable and repeatable access to space for both government and commercial customers. The company’s steady launch cadence reinforces its position in the small satellite market. Reliability remains a key factor in customer retention and mission success.



The company also operates its own launch infrastructure, including a private launch complex and U.S. based launch capabilities. This allows greater control over scheduling and mission execution. Rocket Lab has also expanded into spacecraft design, manufacturing and on-orbit services. Its vertically integrated model enables it to support the full mission lifecycle. The development of the Neutron rocket reflects its push into larger payload and constellation markets.

The Case for RDW Stock

Redwire is focused on developing advanced space infrastructure and technologies for a wide range of missions. The company provides spacecraft platforms, components and integrated systems across multiple orbital environments. Its solutions serve civil, commercial and national security customers globally. This broad exposure positions Redwire within key areas of the growing space economy. Its technologies support increasingly complex and long-duration missions.



Its portfolio includes power systems, sensors, docking technologies and spacecraft platforms. These serve as essential building blocks for modern space operations. Redwire also emphasizes digital engineering and system integration capabilities. Its technologies have been deployed across numerous missions with government and international partners. Its work in areas like microgravity research and space-based manufacturing highlights its role in expanding the capabilities and applications of space infrastructure.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RKLB & RDW?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rocket Lab’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 28.57% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for Redwire’s 2026 EPS calls for a decrease of 28.95% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Debt Position of RKLB & RDW

Currently, RDW’s total debt to capital is 7.44%, better than the RKLB’s average of 8.22%.

RKLB & RDW’s Price Performance

Over the past six months, shares of RKLB and RDW have risen 38.8% and 49.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for RKLB & RDW

RKLB shares are trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) multiple of 53.36 compared with RDW’s P/S F12M of 4.63.

RKLB or RDW: Which Space Stock Looks Stronger Right Now?

Both companies operate in the growing space infrastructure market. Rocket Lab focuses on launch services and end-to-end mission solutions, combining rockets, spacecraft and operations to enable reliable access to space. Redwire centers on space systems, including spacecraft platforms, sensors and power technologies, supporting a wide range of missions across multiple orbits.



Our choice at the moment is Redwire, supported by its stronger price performance, more attractive valuation and relatively better debt position compared to Rocket Lab.



Rocket Lab and Redwire both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.