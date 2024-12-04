Rocket Lab USA's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rocket Lab USA. Our analysis of options history for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 59% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $168,481, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,359,975.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $40.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab USA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab USA's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $20.00 $225.4K 3.2K 1.1K RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.2 $20.00 $144.0K 2.5K 219 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.0 $5.4 $40.00 $140.4K 5.0K 265 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.14 $24.00 $71.5K 435 436 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.6 $2.5 $2.55 $22.00 $67.0K 1.0K 552

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Rocket Lab USA With a volume of 11,253,659, the price of RKLB is up 1.3% at $23.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab USA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $16.9.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $13. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, which currently sits at a price target of $22. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Rocket Lab USA, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rocket Lab USA, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

