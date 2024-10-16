Rocket Lab USA Unusual Options Activity For October 16

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rocket Lab USA. Our analysis of options history for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $309,100, and 5 were calls, valued at $383,310.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $20.0 for Rocket Lab USA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab USA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab USA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab USA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.95 $2.8 $2.9 $10.00 $145.0K 3.0K 567 RKLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.0 $0.9 $0.98 $7.00 $98.0K 101 1.1K RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.3 $3.3 $10.00 $74.2K 1.1K 225 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $7.00 $74.2K 9.6K 198 RKLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.7 $11.7 $11.7 $20.00 $58.5K 203 90

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Where Is Rocket Lab USA Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 11,296,525, the price of RKLB is up by 9.61%, reaching $10.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Lab USA

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $7.5.

