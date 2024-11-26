Rocket Lab USA Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RKLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Rocket Lab USA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,100, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,844,263.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $30.0 for Rocket Lab USA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab USA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab USA's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/03/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $20.00 $1.3M 101 2.5K RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/03/25 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $20.00 $201.5K 101 3.7K RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.7 $18.1 $18.7 $7.00 $74.8K 8.9K 40 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.4 $14.4 $14.4 $15.00 $72.0K 1.9K 0 RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $16.8 $16.1 $16.5 $10.00 $66.0K 25.1K 69

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rocket Lab USA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Rocket Lab USA With a volume of 1,547,779, the price of RKLB is up 0.35% at $24.14. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days. Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab USA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.3.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $24. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $22. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rocket Lab USA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.