Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Opinions on Neutron Landing Platform Development

Recent discussions on X about Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) have been buzzing with excitement over the company's latest milestones, particularly its progress on the Neutron rocket program. Many users have highlighted a key partnership with a shipyard to modify a landing platform for Neutron, viewing this as a significant step toward reusable rocket technology. The tone on the platform suggests a strong belief in Rocket Lab's potential to carve out a larger space in the competitive launch industry.

Additionally, there’s notable chatter around analyst upgrades and price target increases for RKLB, with some posts pointing to growing institutional confidence in the company’s trajectory. Comments often focus on Rocket Lab’s expanding role in defense and space logistics, positioning it as more than just a launch provider. This wave of optimism is tempered by occasional mentions of industry challenges, but the overall mood remains upbeat.

Rocket Lab USA Insider Trading Activity

Rocket Lab USA insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW OCKO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,020,000 shares for an estimated $26,614,234 .

. ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 126,287 shares for an estimated $2,833,920 .

. FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 98,206 shares for an estimated $2,244,764 .

. ARJUN KAMPANI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,766 shares for an estimated $1,850,894 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,706 shares for an estimated $398,895.

Rocket Lab USA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of Rocket Lab USA stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Rocket Lab USA Government Contracts

We have seen $2,406,000 of award payments to $RKLB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Rocket Lab USA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RKLB in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Rocket Lab USA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RKLB recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $RKLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $50.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Leshock from Keybanc set a target price of $40.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Anthony Valentini from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $27.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $35.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Erik Rasmussen from Stifel set a target price of $34.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $32.0 on 05/28/2025

