Rocket Lab USA Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RKLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Rocket Lab USA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $615,325, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $683,376.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $40.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rocket Lab USA stands at 2022.93, with a total volume reaching 2,962.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rocket Lab USA, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.0 $5.9 $5.9 $27.00 $169.9K 107 289 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $13.6 $14.0 $7.00 $112.0K 8.9K 90 RKLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.5 $7.3 $7.4 $27.00 $98.4K 26 134 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.45 $20.00 $98.0K 2.7K 424 RKLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.5 $23.2 $23.5 $40.00 $94.0K 1 40

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab USA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Rocket Lab USA's Current Market Status With a volume of 9,263,286, the price of RKLB is down -1.51% at $20.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days. What The Experts Say On Rocket Lab USA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $16.9.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $12. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $13. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

