Rocket Lab USA Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab USA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $204,250, and 7 are calls, amounting to $328,871.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $15.0 for Rocket Lab USA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab USA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab USA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.0 to $15.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab USA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.15 $2.05 $2.15 $7.00 $139.9K 1.5K 1.0K RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.1 $4.6 $5.0 $4.00 $100.0K 127 201 RKLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $7.00 $64.2K 1.5K 299 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.85 $2.65 $2.85 $12.00 $57.0K 637 0 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.8 $1.6 $1.72 $12.00 $51.6K 5.7K 629

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rocket Lab USA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Rocket Lab USA With a volume of 7,745,020, the price of RKLB is up 2.14% at $7.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rocket Lab USA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.