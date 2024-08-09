Rocket Lab Stock Popped This Week. Here's Why.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) shot up over 15% at one point this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The new rocket launch and space flight company is building on its large ambitions by growing its revenue and backlog for existing launch systems in its second-quarter earnings report. It also announced a progress update for its large Neutron rocket system.

As of this writing at the close on Friday, Aug. 9, the stock price is now over $5. Here's why Rocket Lab stock moved higher this week.

Growing revenue and backlog

Rocket Lab is the only company outside of SpaceX to reliably launch rockets for commercial customers. It entered the market with a small rocket system called the Electron, which is now hitting launch milestones quicker than any other rocket in history. More frequent launches are key for any rocket company. Successful launches equate to revenue generation, which need to hit a certain threshold to cover the fixed cost of launch and manufacturing facilities.

The Electron rocket is launching more frequently in 2024 compared to 2023, driving revenue to grow 71% year over year in the second quarter to $106 million. It now has signed 17 new launches year to date. Equally important is Rocket Lab's space systems segment. These are products such as satellite and solar panel development, which further vertically integrate Rocket Lab's operations. Add both together and the company now has a backlog of over $1 billion, giving it a clear line of sight for future revenue.

With strong growth and a growing backlog, it is no surprise to see Rocket Lab stock up over 10% this week.

Profits hinge on a successful Neutron rocket

Another positive note from the quarter was progress updates for the larger Neutron rocket that Rocket Lab is developing. This will be much larger than the Electron, which can drive even more sales for the company. The engine for Neutron has been tested for the first time, and carbon fiber manufacturing facilities are getting implemented. The plan is to get Neutron operational for customers within a few years.

Rocket Lab needs the Neutron rocket to be successful in order for the stock to work. Right now it is spending over $75 million on research and development every quarter, which is keeping profits and cash flow in the red. However, once the Neutron system gets operational it should help lead to a step change in revenue generation.

At $5, Rocket Lab still looks like a risky stock, but one with a lot of upside. If you want to buy the stock, make it a small position in your portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab USA right now?

Before you buy stock in Rocket Lab USA, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rocket Lab USA wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $643,212!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.