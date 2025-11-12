Rocket Lab Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Neutron Delay

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) delivered a strong third quarter, and the market wasted no time responding. Shares climbed in after-hours trading after the company posted record revenue, showing that demand in both Electron launch services and Space Systems remains firmly in place. The results arrived at a critical point for the aerospace stock, as RKLB was down 30% from recent highs, weighed by broad market weakness and widespread negative sentiment in high-growth names and sectors. Q3 results addressed many of these concerns, and sentiment seems to have shifted.

Record Revenue, Rising Margins

In its Q3 earnings report, Rocket Lab reported record-breaking revenue of $155.08 million, up 48% year over year (YOY) and ahead of analyst expectations.

Electron launch activity and expansion within the Space Systems division continued to be the primary drivers of growth.

Space Systems, which includes satellite manufacturing and spacecraft components, showed steady progress as new government and commercial programs moved forward.

The Launch Services segment nearly doubled revenue YOY, supported by a full manifest and healthy customer demand.

Margins also improved. Non-GAAP gross margin reached 41%, landing at the high end of guidance. The expansion reflects stronger pricing power, improved manufacturing scale, and cost leverage from a busier launch cadence. These improvements are notable because consistent margin expansion is a key step toward the company’s long-term profitability targets.

Rocket Lab ended the quarter with more than $1.1 billion in contracted backlog, split between launch and spacecraft production. Importantly, management expects a significant portion of that backlog to convert to revenue within the next year. Liquidity also strengthened, with the company holding over $1 billion in cash and marketable securities after its latest equity raise. That balance sheet gives Rocket Lab room to continue scaling Neutron development, pursue acquisitions, and invest in manufacturing without near-term financing pressure.

Solid Q4 Guidance Supports Growth Trajectory

Fourth-quarter revenue guidance came in between $170 million and $180 million, implying another quarter of sequential growth.

Gross margin is expected to improve yet again, with non-GAAP margin guided in the mid-40% range.

Management reiterated that Neutron research and development spending is nearing its high point, which means cash burn should begin to moderate.

Electron remains the financial backbone for now, and the company continues to target non-GAAP margins of 45% to 50% as launch cadence increases.

Neutron is expected to match or exceed that profile once the vehicle enters service.

If all goes as planned, Rocket Lab will have two high-margin products operating in the same ecosystem: launch vehicles and the spacecraft that ride them.

Neutron Timeline Shifts, But Execution Continues

The most closely watched update was Neutron’s maiden flight schedule. Rocket Lab now expects the first mission in Q1 2026. While the delay disappointed some investors, management made clear that testing and qualification have entered their most aggressive phase. CEO Peter Beck reiterated that Neutron is being built to reach orbit on its first attempt, not just to launch off the pad—a philosophy that helped make Electron one of the most reliable small launch vehicles globally.

Is the Pullback a Buyable Setup?

Shares of RKLB remain below their recent highs even after the earnings bounce. However, the company’s fundamentals look stronger than they did a year ago, with better margins, a larger backlog, growing demand, and a healthier balance sheet. The Neutron delay may dampen near-term sentiment, but the overall direction remains positive. If execution stays on track, the current valuation could present an attractive buying opportunity.

The first technical test for the stock will be whether it can hold above its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). If it does, it would confirm a higher low within Rocket Lab's longer-term uptrend, making this pullback an opportune entry point.

