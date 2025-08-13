Rocket Lab Scores Analyst Upgrades, Finalizes Geost Takeover

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) is enjoying a surge of positive sentiment and continued momentum as it further captures Wall Street’s attention and strengthens its position in the national security space sector.

Two significant developments have put the stock in focus: a series of aggressive analyst price target hikes following its recent earnings report, and the completion of its acquisition of Geost.

A move that broadens Rocket Lab’s capabilities into high-demand payload technology for defense applications.

A Wave of Analyst Confidence

In the days following Rocket Lab’s latest earnings release, several well-known analysts who have long been bullish on the company took their optimism a step further. Needham & Company reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target from $45 to $55. KeyCorp also maintained its Overweight rating while boosting its target from $40 to $50.

Cantor Fitzgerald followed suit with one of the most significant upward adjustments, lifting its price target from $35 to $54.

These upgrades have notably impacted market sentiment, pushing the consensus price target from $30.40 just a month ago to $42.27 today. While this is slightly below the stock’s current market price, the narrowing gap signals growing confidence in Rocket Lab’s growth trajectory and earnings potential.

In total, 13 analysts have given the stock a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, underscoring the belief that Rocket Lab remains well-positioned to deliver further upside despite its strong performance this year.

Geost Deal Completion Marks a Strategic Leap

On August 12, Rocket Lab announced it had officially closed its $275 million acquisition of the parent holding company of Geost, a leader in electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems for national security space missions.

The deal, first revealed in late May, was financed through approximately $125 million in cash and 3.06 million Rocket Lab shares, with the possibility of an additional $50 million earnout based on future revenue milestones.

The acquisition is more than just an expansion of Rocket Lab’s portfolio. It transforms the company into a vertically integrated space and defense contractor. Rocket Lab can now deliver not only launch services and spacecraft but also mission-ready payloads, giving it an edge in securing high-value defense contracts.

Geost’s EO/IR technologies are critical for missile warning and tracking, tactical intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, Earth observation, and space domain awareness. These capabilities align directly with next-generation U.S. defense initiatives such as the Golden Dome for America concept and the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

Geost has a long track record of delivering reliable and resilient payloads for classified and unclassified missions. Under Rocket Lab’s umbrella, the company gains access to greater resources, manufacturing expertise, and the ability to scale production to meet growing demand for national security applications.

Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, emphasized that the ability to build and deploy entire satellite systems rapidly will be a cornerstone of future U.S. defense strategy.

Strengthening the Growth Story

The timing of the Geost acquisition’s completion alongside the wave of bullish analyst activity creates a reinforcing narrative for Rocket Lab. Analysts clearly see potential for both near-term and long-term growth, and the company is executing strategic initiatives that enhance its relevance in critical defense markets.

As geopolitical tensions and space-based defense needs continue to rise, demand for integrated solutions like those Rocket Lab now offers is expected to grow.

The company’s unique combination of launch, spacecraft, and advanced payload capabilities gives it a competitive advantage in winning future contracts, particularly in the national security sector.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.