Rocket Lab Posts Record Q1 Revenue, Raises Q2 Guidance

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has spent years building toward a moment like this. On May 7, the company reported its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the bell, and the numbers were exceptional across every meaningful metric. Record revenue. Record gross margin. Record backlog. Record new contracts. And Q2 guidance that blew past analyst expectations by a wide margin.

For a company that has been one of the most closely watched names in the space sector this year, this was the kind of quarter that validates the entire thesis.

A Clean Sweep Across Every Metric

Q1 2026 revenue came in at $200.3 million, up 63.5% year over year and well ahead of the $190.9 million consensus estimate. It marked the first time Rocket Lab had crossed the $200 million quarterly revenue threshold. GAAP gross margin hit a record 38.2%. The GAAP EPS loss of 7 cents per share was in line with the consensus estimate, and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $11.75 million, improving 60.8% year over year.

The backlog hit a new record of $2.2 billion, up 20.2% quarter over quarter from $1.85 billion just one quarter ago. That sequential acceleration in contracted revenue is one of the most important signals in the report, as it tells investors that demand is not just holding up, it is compounding. With that impressive backlog growth, it may not come as a surprise that the company’s contract momentum has been extraordinary. Rocket Lab signed 31 new Electron and HASTE contracts in Q1 alone, alongside five new dedicated Neutron launch contracts. In total, the company sold more launches in Q1 2026 than it did in the entire full year of 2025. The total launch manifest now exceeds 70 contracted missions. That is a fundamentally different demand picture than the market was pricing even six months ago.

Strategic Acquisitions and National Security

Specifically, there are two acquisitions worth noting. The Mynaric acquisition received approval in Q1 and closed in April, adding laser-optical communications terminals and establishing Rocket Lab's first European footprint. RKLB also announced that the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Motiv Space Systems, a leader in space robotics and precision mechanisms with Mars-proven heritage, bringing solar array drive assemblies and other supply-constrained components in-house. Both deals reflect the same disciplined playbook: identify supply chain constraints, acquire the capability, and embed it across programs and customer contracts.

On the national security front, Rocket Lab was selected to support the Department of War's Space-Based Interceptor program directly. The program is a critical element of President Trump's Golden Dome for America initiative, and Rocket Lab was selected, in partnership with Raytheon, to support it. Management described this as potentially one of the U.S. government's most important national security programs and a meaningful long-term revenue opportunity.

Neutron: On Track and Already Selling

Neutron continues to advance toward its debut launch later in 2026. During Q1, the company achieved significant milestones, including integration and readiness of first-flight hardware, continued progress on Archimedes engine qualification, and advancement of the second stage and reusable fairing systems.

What made this quarter's Neutron update particularly notable was not just the technical progress but the commercial momentum behind it. Rocket Lab signed five new dedicated Neutron launch contracts during Q1, meaning customers are already committing to a rocket that has not yet flown. That level of pre-launch demand speaks directly to the market's confidence in the vehicle and its timeline. At $50 million to $55 million per launch, compared to Electron's $8.4 million, a successful Neutron debut opens an entirely new, significantly larger revenue opportunity for the company.

The Guidance Says It All

Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $225 million to $240 million, with a midpoint of $232.5 million, came in 12% above the prior $207.6 million analyst consensus. Non-GAAP gross margin guidance of 38% to 40% points to continued margin stability as revenue scales. It was a rare and meaningful signal from a management team that has consistently guided conservatively.

With the stock up almost 250% over the prior 12 months, the bar heading into earnings was high. And the company appears to have cleared it comfortably. With the backlog at $2.2 billion, the launch manifest above 70 missions, Neutron on track with five contracts already signed, and Q2 guidance that surprised to the upside, Rocket Lab enters the second half of 2026 with the strongest fundamental foundation in its history.

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