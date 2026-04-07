Rocket Lab Gets Approval to Acquire Mynaric: Why This Matters

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has taken a major step forward in its vertical integration strategy. The company announced that it has received regulatory approval to acquire Mynaric, a leading provider of laser-optical communications terminals for air, space, and mobile applications. The transaction was reviewed and approved by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, with the deal expected to close in April. The news arrived at an interesting moment. RKLB had fallen close to 30% from its 52-week high, but the market's reaction to this announcement has been swift and positive. Shares have rallied over 10% on the news, all but confirming a higher low near $60 and maintaining the stock's higher timeframe uptrend.

So why is this such a big deal? Let's take a closer look.

Rocket Lab Approved to Acquire Mynaric

Rocket Lab has been building toward vertical integration for several years, methodically acquiring companies and forming partnerships that allow it to manufacture more of its own satellite components in-house. This reduces supply chain risk and better serves its growing list of commercial and government customers. The Mynaric acquisition is a meaningful step in that direction.

As Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck put it, laser communications are a critical enabler for today's and tomorrow's satellite constellations, and the goal is to make them available at scale.

The acquisition also establishes Rocket Lab's first European footprint, with Mynaric remaining headquartered in Munich, Germany. That gives the company a meaningful new base from which to expand its support for German and broader European space programs.

The strategic logic around the deal is straightforward. Laser communication offers transformative advantages over traditional radio-frequency communications, including higher data rates, greater security, improved spectrum efficiency, and scalability. Yet despite those advantages, it has become a genuine pain point for constellation operators in the supply chain. High-volume, affordable optical terminals haven't been available at the pace the market demands. That's the gap Rocket Lab intends to close. The company intends to scale production and introduce manufacturing efficiencies that give customers greater confidence in on-schedule, on-budget delivery.

What makes this particularly compelling is that Mynaric isn't a stranger to Rocket Lab's ecosystem. Mynaric is already a subcontractor to Rocket Lab. The company provides CONDOR Mk3 optical communication terminals for the company's $1.3 billion prime contracts with the Space Development Agency (SDA) to produce 36 satellites across the Transport Layer-Beta Tranche 2 and Tracking Layer Tranche 3 programs. Mynaric is also a supplier to other SDA contracts. The two companies share a broad overlap of customers spanning commercial constellation operators, satellite prime contractors, and defense and civil government agencies. In that regard, this isn't a new relationship forming; it's a deepening of an existing relationship that already underpins some of Rocket Lab's most important contracts.

What It Means Going Forward

The Mynaric acquisition reinforces a thesis that has been building for some time. Rocket Lab is no longer just a launch company. It is evolving into a fully integrated space systems provider, one capable of designing, building, launching, and now communicating across satellite constellations from end to end.

For investors watching the aerospace stock closely, the technical picture is encouraging too. The higher low near $60 and the recovery rally suggest the market sees this news as a genuine catalyst. If RKLB can hold above that level and continue to build momentum, the path back toward its prior highs could open up. The Neutron launch timeline and ongoing execution of the SDA contract remain key catalysts to watch alongside this acquisition.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.