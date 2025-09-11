Rocket Lab Gains 6.3% in the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB have gained 6.3% in the past month, against the 2.5% decline of the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry. It also outperformed the Zacks Aerospace sector’s decline of 0.2% and the S&P 500’s rise of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other defense equipment stocks, such as Heico Corporation HEI and Astronics ATRO, have also outperformed the industry in the past month. Shares of HEI have gained 0.1%, while shares of ATRO have gained 33.8%.



Rocket Lab’s recent market performance may draw investor interest. Before making any decision, it is essential to examine the factors supporting this growth and assess whether the company can sustain its momentum or if potential risks could impact its outlook. This approach enables investors to make a well-informed choice.

What Drove RKLB Stock?

Rocket Lab’s share gains over the past month seem to be supported by its notable acquisitions, successful launches and new program developments.



In August, RKLB officially opened Launch Complex 3, a dedicated facility for testing, launching and landing its reusable Neutron rocket. This marks an important step toward strengthening its role in the medium-lift launch market.



In the same month, Rocket Lab completed its 70th Electron launch, reaffirming Electron’s position as the most frequently launched small orbital rocket and highlighting its leadership in responsive space operations.



The company also advanced its semiconductor and sensor capabilities, announcing U.S. investments to expand domestic production of space-grade solar cells and electro-optical sensors. This initiative, supported by $23.9 million in federal funding under the CHIPS and Science Act, is expected to enhance supply-chain security for national security space missions.



Additionally, Rocket Lab closed the $275 million acquisition of Geost, a leading developer of electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems. This acquisition will strengthen the company’s role as a prime contractor for next-generation defense initiatives and broaden its portfolio in mission-ready spacecraft solutions. Together, these achievements have likely boosted investor confidence and supported the stock’s recent upward momentum.

What Lies Ahead for RKLB Stock?

Rocket Lab is sustaining its growth momentum through frequent launches, strategic acquisitions and ongoing product development. In August, the company successfully carried out its 70th Electron mission, reinforcing Electron’s standing as the most frequently launched small orbital rocket. This achievement not only demonstrates reliability but also highlights strong and recurring demand from commercial and government customers. With a target of more than 20 Electron launches this year, the company is well-positioned to generate steady revenue growth in the near term.



Looking ahead, Rocket Lab’s Neutron program remains a major growth driver. The recent opening of Launch Complex 3, its dedicated test, launch, and landing site for the reusable Neutron rocket, represents a critical step toward its first flight, expected in the second half of 2025. By entering the medium-lift launch market, Neutron could broaden Rocket Lab’s addressable market and enable it to compete for larger and higher-value contracts, strengthening its long-term growth prospects.

Risks to Consider Before Choosing RKLB

Rocket Lab demonstrates solid near-term growth prospects, but investors should remain mindful of certain risks. A major concern is the company’s elevated operating expenses, as it continues to invest significantly in the development of advanced technologies, including the Neutron rocket, satellite platforms and other space systems. These substantial costs have outpaced revenue growth in recent quarters, leading to continued losses that may persist in the near term.

RKLB’s Near-Term Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s 2025 revenues indicates a solid improvement of 34.7% from the prior-year level. The estimate for its earnings also indicates a solid improvement of 34.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 46.7%. The estimate for its earnings also indicates year-over-year growth of 77.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB Shares Trading at a Premium

RKLB shares are trading at a premium, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) being 28.44X compared with its industry’s average of 9.55X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other defense companies, HEI and ATRO, are trading at a discount in comparison with RKLB. HEI is trading at a P/S F12M of 9.34X, while ATRO is trading at a P/S F12M of 1.72X.

Conclusion

Rocket Lab has made solid progress with the 70th Electron launch, the opening of Launch Complex 3 for Neutron and its expansion into semiconductor and EO/IR sensor capabilities. These achievements highlight strong execution, growing demand and long-term opportunities in both commercial and defense markets.



However, high operating costs, continued losses and a premium valuation remain key risks in the near term. Investors interested in RKLB may consider waiting for a better entry point, while those already holding this stock can maintain their positions given its growth momentum and expanding market reach.



Rocket Lab currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.