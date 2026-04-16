Rocket Lab Is Back at a Line in the Sand—Now What?

The space sector is having a standout year, and the momentum is only building. The Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO), the most widely followed benchmark for the sector, is up over 30% year to date, dramatically outpacing the broader S&P 500. And the catalyst is hard to miss. Reports of a SpaceX IPO, with a potential valuation near $1.5 trillion, have injected a fresh wave of excitement and institutional capital into space stocks. A SpaceX listing would be one of the largest IPOs in history and could act as a rising tide for the entire sector.

At the center of that excitement is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). The company is widely regarded as the closest publicly traded competitor to SpaceX. Rocket Lab offers launch services, spacecraft manufacturing, and a rapidly expanding portfolio of satellite components.

The company is one of the UFO ETF's top holdings. Up over 200% in the past year and now consolidating near key technical levels, the stock is drawing increasing attention from investors and traders alike.

The Technical Setup

From a technical analysis perspective, RKLB has one of the more interesting setups across the sector. Although the stock has fallen close to 27% from its 52-week high, its broader uptrend remains firmly intact.

Having previously broken below its multi-month support near $65, the stock has now reclaimed that key level. Moreover, it has also reclaimed its key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). As of Tuesday’s close, the stock had reclaimed its 50- and 20-day SMA, whilst remaining firmly above its 200-day SMA. Going forward, if RKLB can reclaim $78 and hold above it, that might signal a higher timeframe breakout and the beginning of a fresh leg higher.

It's Not Just the Chart: Rocket Lab Is Making Major Fundamental Strides

What makes the current positioning particularly compelling is that the technical picture is being backed up by meaningful fundamental progress. On April 14, Rocket Lab announced two significant developments that underscore the company's accelerating vertical integration strategy.

First, the company completed the acquisition of Mynaric, paying aggregate consideration of $155.3 million consisting of a nominal cash payment and approximately 2.28 million shares of common stock. The deal adds laser optical communications terminals to Rocket Lab's growing portfolio of satellite components, establishing the company's first European footprint and deepening its ability to serve commercial constellation operators and national security customers. It's a meaningful step in Rocket Lab's evolution from a launch company into a fully integrated space systems provider.

Second, and perhaps equally significant, Rocket Lab introduced Gauss, a new electric satellite thruster designed for high-volume production. Electric propulsion has historically been one of the most persistent supply chain bottlenecks in the satellite industry. Producing these thrusters in meaningful quantities has proven extremely difficult, creating reliability problems for constellation operators. Rocket Lab has already established a production line capable of manufacturing more than 200 Gauss thrusters per year, addressing that bottleneck directly.

The Gauss thruster features a Hall Thruster, Power Processing Unit, and Propellant Management Assembly. It delivers higher specific impulse than traditional chemical propulsion systems, making it more fuel-efficient and better suited for long-duration missions and satellite station-keeping. As CEO, Sir Peter Beck put it, proliferated constellations are now the norm, but the propulsion systems needed to maneuver those spacecraft haven't been reliably available at scale.

Together, the Mynaric acquisition and the Gauss announcement reflect a company systematically identifying and solving supply chain constraints in the space industry at scale. It's the same playbook that has driven Rocket Lab's broader success. The company identifies critical components that are unavailable in volume, builds or acquires the capability to produce them at scale, and embeds them into its own satellite programs and customer contracts.

Analysts Continue to Pound the Table on RKLB

Analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating on RKLB, based on 17 analyst ratings, with a consensus price target of $79.85, implying over 10% upside from current levels. And that sentiment has only gotten more bullish recently. On April 14, Citigroup upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.

With the SpaceX IPO speculation adding sector-wide momentum, the Mynaric acquisition now closed, and the Gauss thruster solving a genuine industry bottleneck, Rocket Lab is entering what could be one of its most catalyst and momentum-rich periods.

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