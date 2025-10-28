Rocket Companies Set to Release Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, after market close. The company’s results are expected to reflect year-over-year growth in revenues and a decline in earnings.



In the last reported quarter, RKT’s adjusted net income per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The results were driven by a rise in revenues. However, an increase in total expenses was a spoilsport.



Rocket Companies has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and met twice, the average surprise being 16.67%.

Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rocket Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rocket Companies, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rocket Companies’ third-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share has been unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a 50% decline from the year-ago reported number.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.75 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 31.1%. For the third quarter of 2025, RKT expects adjusted revenues to be between $1.6 billion and $1.75 billion.

Key Factors & Estimates for RKT in Q3

Revenues: RKT remains well-positioned with solid momentum following a strong second-quarter performance, supported by healthy mortgage and housing markets and by its recent acquisition of Redfin Corp.



With residential real-estate prices still elevated and inventory starting to ease, demand for funding, title and servicing products remains firm. Additionally, the demand for real estate loans remained robust during the quarter. This is anticipated to have contributed to sustained growth in the quarter to be reported.



Mortgage rates in the third quarter of 2025 remained range-bound. As such, refinancing activities and origination volumes witnessed decent growth. Hence, RKT is expected to have seen some increased activity in terms of originations and refinancing.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKT’s loan servicing fee income in third-quarter 2025 is pegged at $406.5 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 8.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rocket Companies’ net gain on sale of loans for the third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $924.4 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 9.5%.



The Federal Reserve implemented a 25-basis point (bps) interest rate cut near the end of the third quarter of 2025. This is unlikely to have a negative impact on RKT’s NII as the yields remained high for most of the quarter, while funding costs are likely to have stabilized.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rocket Companies’ NII for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $34.3 million, suggesting a significant jump from the $6.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



These favorable factors, combined with Rocket’s broader footprint, which includes mortgages, title, servicing and real-estate agent/lender synergies, should support revenue growth in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKT’s other income for the third-quarter 2025 is pegged at $447 million, implying a year-over-year surge of 48.8%.



Expenses: Expenses are expected to have risen during the quarter due to integration-related investments following the Redfin acquisition and higher marketing and technology costs alongside rising headcount.



Additionally, the company initiated the wind-down of the Rocket Visa Signature Card credit card program in July, which may have added to transitional costs. Thus, RKT’s expenses are likely to have risen during the reported quarter.

Rocket Companies Acquires Redfin

On July 1, 2025, RKT acquired Redfin Corp, a leading digital real estate brokerage, in an all-stock deal for $1.75 billion.



The deal was announced in March 2025 and is expected to offer significant synergies and earnings accretion for Rocket Companies. Management projected over $200 million in run-rate synergies by 2027, including about $140 million in cost savings and $60 million in revenue synergies. The transaction was also expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS by the end of 2026 while preserving Rocket’s strong balance sheet.

What the Zacks Model Reveals for RKT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RKT this time around. This is because the company does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Rocket Companies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: RKT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Finance Stocks to Consider

Here are a couple of finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



The Earnings ESP for Ameriprise Financial AMP is +2.55%, and it carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.



Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $9.60 per share.



Banco Santander SAN is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present and an Earnings ESP of +4.00%.



Quarterly earnings estimates for SAN have remained unchanged at 25 cents per share over the past week.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.