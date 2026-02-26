Rocket Companies Inc Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) released a profit for fourth quarter of $68 million

The company's bottom line came in at $68 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $34 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rocket Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 52.8% to $2.69 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

Rocket Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68 Mln. vs. $34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.69 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.6 B To $ 2.8 B

