Rocket Companies Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT):

Earnings: $96 million in Q3 vs. $1.39 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q3 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rocket Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$166 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $1.30 billion in Q3 vs. $3.12 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $600-$750 mln

