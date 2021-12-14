Roche's SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal Gets Approval In Canada

(RTTNews) - Roche Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said it has obtained an approval to sell its newly introduced SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal in Canada.

The approval is under Health Canada's Interim Order.

"It can be performed at home and congregate settings providing Canada's provincial and territorial health care systems with a new option for decentralized testing," the company said in a statement. The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal allows frequent testing for those at risk of exposure without having to visit a healthcare professional first. In addition, the rapid test provides results in as little as 15 minutes and can help people to conveniently check if they are likely to be infectious from the comfort of their home.

In a bid to reduce the impact of Covid-19 and boost rapid testing to detect disease, the new test kit is being commercialized by Roche under an exclusive global distribution deal with SD Biosensor Inc.

