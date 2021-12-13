Roche Unveils New Automated AVENIO Edge System - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY.PK) announced the launch of the AVENIO Edge System to deliver a fully-automated, integrated sequencing solution. The AVENIO Edge System is a pre-analytical platform for sequencing library preparation, target enrichment and quantification steps that deliver integrated, end-to-end control with consistent high-quality results.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics, said: "We are pleased to offer next-generation sequencing laboratories and translational researchers the new automated AVENIO Edge System that aims to drastically reduce human error and help ensure fast, reliable and accurate results."

The company said its AVENIO Edge System will be available at select locations worldwide with timelines that vary country by country.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.