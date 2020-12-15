Markets
Roche Unveils Cobas PIK3CA Mutation Test For Breast Cancer Patients In Countries Accepting CE Mark

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Tuesday the launch of the cobas PIK3CA Mutation Test for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The cobas PIK3CA Mutation Test CE-IVD enables clinicians to accurately and quickly manage their breast cancer patients.

The in vitro diagnostic or IVD test, which was previously available only as 'research use only' or RUO, is now available in countries accepting the CE mark.

In advanced or metastatic breast cancer, PIK3CA mutations are associated with tumour growth, resistance to endocrine treatment, and a poor overall prognosis.

The cobas PIK3CA Mutation Test detects 17 mutations in the PIK3CA gene and can help clinicians identify patients who may benefit from phosphoinositide 3-kinase or PI3K targeted therapy as supported by medical guidelines.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics, said, "Nearly two million women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and an estimated half a million could harbour a PIK3CA mutation. If correctly identified, some of these women may benefit from targeted therapy."

