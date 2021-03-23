Roche To Release Eight New High Throughput Configurations For Cobas Pro Integrated Solutions

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the release eight new high throughput configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions which have been designed to address the individual needs of healthcare professionals to maximise throughput and efficiency. This analyser can deliver up to 4,400 tests per hour, doubling its previous testing capacity.

The company's cobas pro integrated solutions now offers the possibility to add two additional analytical units of cobas c 503 and/or cobas e 801, consolidating up to four analytical units on a single platform.

