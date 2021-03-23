Markets
RHHBY

Roche To Release Eight New High Throughput Configurations For Cobas Pro Integrated Solutions

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the release eight new high throughput configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions which have been designed to address the individual needs of healthcare professionals to maximise throughput and efficiency. This analyser can deliver up to 4,400 tests per hour, doubling its previous testing capacity.

The company's cobas pro integrated solutions now offers the possibility to add two additional analytical units of cobas c 503 and/or cobas e 801, consolidating up to four analytical units on a single platform.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

