Roche To Showcase Broad Ophthalmology Data Portfolio At ARVO 2026, Today

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) will present one of the largest ophthalmology data packages at this year's ARVO Annual Meeting, highlighting new real-world findings and clinical updates across its marketed and investigational retinal medicines.

The company plans to share more than 45 abstracts, including 20 oral presentations, covering five major retinal conditions.

The ARVO 2026 meeting will take place from May 3- 7, 2026 in Denver, Colorado, bringing together global experts in vision science. Roche's presentations will feature new insights on Vabysmo- a bispecific antibody targeting both VEGF-A and Ang-2; Susvimo, a refillable port-delivery system designed to provide continuous anti-VEGF therapy; and the investigational IL-6 inhibitor vamikibart- engineered to address inflammation-driven retinal disease. These programs reflect the company's continued focus on improving long-term vision outcomes for patients.

Real-World Data Reinforce Vabysmo's Retinal Drying Effect

New results from the global VOYAGER study show that six months of treatment with Vabysmo improved retinal anatomy and dried retinal fluid in both treatment-naïve and previously treated patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

These findings were generated using deep-learning algorithm to analyze real-world optical coherence tomography (OCT) images, demonstrating consistent anatomical improvements across diverse patient groups.

Additional Vabysmo Data Across Multiple Retinal Disease

Roche will also present new analyses evaluating Vabysmo in retinal vein occlusion (RVO), further supporting its effectiveness in this population.

Several oral presentations will highlight long-term safety, anatomical outcomes, and automated fluid-volume quantification across nAMD and DME, including post-hoc analyses comparing Vabysmo with aflibercept.

Susvimo Data Highlight Continuous Drug Delivery Benefits

Key presentations will feature new findings from the Susvimo Port Delivery Platform, including patient-preference data from the Phase 3 Pagoda trial in DME and comparative analyses of retinal fluid and thickness versus intravitreal injections. An interim analysis from the Belvedere nAMD study will also be presented, summarizing outcomes in patients with high injection burden.

Early-Stage Data for Investigational IL-6 Inhibitor Vamikibart

Roche will share first results from the Phase 2 ALLUVIUM and BARDENAS trials evaluating vamikibart in diabetic macular edema, including monotherapy and combination therapy with ranibizumab.

Vamikibart, engineered for intravitreal use, targets IL-6- a key inflammatory cytokine implicated in uveitic macular edema (UME). Earlier Phase 1 data showed rapid improvements in vision and macular edema, with no treatment-related serious adverse events.

RHHBY has traded between $35.07 and $60.85 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 1, 2026) at $51.00, up 0.24%.

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