Roche (RHHBY) Launches AI-Based Predictive CGM Accu-Chek

Roche RHHBY has unveiled its latest innovation in diabetes care, paving its way into the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market, at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes in Florence, Italy. The new Accu-Chek SmartGuide solution for real-time CGM promises to revolutionize diabetes management with its predictive artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, addressing critical unmet needs faced by individuals with diabetes.

Roche is currently working toward obtaining CE mark clearance for the Accu-Chek SmartGuide device. It will start introducing the solution in selected European countries soon after the clearance.

In the past six months, shares of RHHBY have declined 2.7% against the industry’s 11.5% growth. The S&P 500 has increased 12.7% during the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Predictive AI for Enhanced Monitoring

The Accu-Chek SmartGuide system comprises a CGM sensor and two accompanying apps. These apps display current glucose values and predictions over 30 minutes and two hours, as well as provide a risk prediction for nocturnal hypoglycemia. Unlike traditional CGM devices that offer retrospective data, SmartGuide forecasts glucose levels over the next two hours, empowering users to make proactive adjustments to their therapy regimen, thereby improving glycemic control and reducing the risk of complications.

Study Data and Performance

Recent accuracy data presented at the conference demonstrated the accurate and safe performance of the Accu-Chek SmartGuide solution. A study involving 48 participants with type 1 or type 2 diabetes showed a high system accuracy, with an overall mean absolute relative deviation (MARD) of 9.2% and 99.8% of measured glucose values falling within zones A and B, respectively, on the Parkes Error Grid. Additionally, 83% of study participants reported liking or very much liking the device, highlighting its user-friendly design.

Differentiation Factors Compared to Competitors

Roche's Accu-Chek SmartGuide differentiates itself from competitors such as Abbott Laboratories ABT and DexCom DXCM in several key areas. While the need to calibrate the device with a finger stick was initially identified as a drawback, the device's sleek form factor and 14-day lifespan match or exceed the capabilities of the existing products on the market. Furthermore, the device's predictive capabilities provide users with invaluable insights to manage their condition effectively.

DexCom recently launched a new direct-to-Apple-Watch feature for its G7 CGM sensor. Dexcom CGM Systems transmit your blood glucose readings in real-time to a handheld receiver or smart device. DXCM recently announced the FDA clearance for its Stelo glucose biosensor, which is available over-the-counter to consumers without a prescription.

The FreeStyle Libre portfolio of Abbott Laboratories is a revolutionary system, which eliminates the hurdles of traditional glucose monitoring by providing affordable and easily accessible breakthrough technology. ABT’s most recent addition to the portfolio is the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor. Abbott Laboratories acquired Bigfoot — a developer of smart insulin management systems for people with diabetes — last year to support CGM and insulin injection.

Roche Holding AG Price

Roche Holding AG price | Roche Holding AG Quote

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A better-ranked stock from the medical sector is Cardinal Health CAH, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CAH’s shares have risen 31.8% compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.