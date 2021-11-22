Roche (RHHBY) Gets Approval for Gavreto for NSCLC in EU

Roche RHHBY recently announced that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization to Gavreto (pralsetinib).

Following this authorization, Gavreto has been approved in the European Union (“EU”) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adults with rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) not previously treated with a RET inhibitor.

Per the company, Gavreto is the first and only precision medicine approved in the EU for the first-line treatment of this patient population.

The conditional approval is based on results from the phase I/II ARROW study wherein Gavreto led to durable responses in patients with RET fusion-positive advanced NSCLC.

The study data showed that in 75 treatment-naïve patients, Gavreto demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 72% while the median duration of response (DOR) was not reached. Gavreto demonstrated an ORR of 58.8% and median DOR was 22.3 months in 136 patients who had previously received platinum-based chemotherapy.

The approval will strengthen Roche’s strong lung cancer portfolio, which comprises Gavreto in RET fusion-positive advanced NSCLC, Alecensa (alectinib) in ALK-positive advanced NSCLC and Rozlytrek (entrectinib) in ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC.

Shares of Roche have gained 13.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 15.2%.

Roche has a solid and broad oncology portfolio and approval of additional drugs or label expansion of existing drugs will further boost it.

Gavreto is approved in the United States for the treatment of adults with metastatic RET fusion-positive NSCLC and the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced RET-altered thyroid cancers.

A submission for RET-altered thyroid cancers is planned in the EU as well.

We note that Roche and Blueprint Medicines BPMC are co-developing Gavreto globally for treating people with various types of RET-altered cancers, with the exception of certain territories in Asia, including China.

While Blueprint Medicines and Genentech (a wholly owned member of the Roche Group) commercialize Gavreto in the United States, Roche has exclusive commercialization rights for Gavreto outside of the United States with the exception of certain territories in Asia, including China.

