Markets
RHHBY

Roche Presents 96-week Data For Fenebrutinib

May 30, 2025 — 01:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced 96-week data for fenebrutinib showing that patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis maintained no disability progression and low levels of disease activity for up to two years. The latest results were from the Phase II FENopta open-label extension study.

"These data show that patients treated with fenebrutinib experienced an annualised relapse rate equal to one relapse every 17 years and no observed disability progression up to two years,'' said Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.

Three Phase III clinical trials for fenebrutinib in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis are ongoing. The first data from these studies are expected at the end of 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.