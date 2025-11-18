BioTech
Roche: Phase III Study With Giredestrant Meets Primary Endpoint At Pre-planned Interim Analysis

November 18, 2025 — 01:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced positive phase III results from the lidERA Breast Cancer study evaluating investigational giredestrant as an adjuvant endocrine treatment for people with oestrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, early-stage breast cancer. The study met its primary endpoint at a pre-planned interim analysis, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival with giredestrant versus standard-of-care endocrine therapy.

The company said data from lidERA will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and shared with health authorities.

