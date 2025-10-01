Roche Launches Tender Offer To Acquire 89bio For $14.50/shr Plus CVR

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced that it has launched a tender offer to acquire all outstanding common shares of 89bio, Inc. (ETNB). The offer includes a cash payment of $14.50 per share, along with a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) that could provide additional milestone-based payments of up to $6.00 per share.

The tender offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement dated as of September 17, 2025, among Roche Holdings, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd, Bluefin Merger Subsidiary, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holdings, Inc., and 89bio.

The tender offer period will expire on October 29, 2025, unless the offer is extended.

