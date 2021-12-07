Roche Introduces AI-based Research Use Only Algorithms Developed For Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the research use only launch of three new automated digital pathology algorithms, uPath Ki-67 (30-9), uPath ER (SP1) and uPath PR (1E2) image analysis for breast cancer.

The company noted that manual methods for quantification of the breast cancer markers can be time consuming and have reported significant interobserver variability, which can impact decision making to determine patient therapy.

Artificial intelligence advances and growing digitisation of pathology are a promising approach to meet the demand for more accurate detection, classification and prediction of patients with breast cancer, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.