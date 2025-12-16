BioTech
RHHBY

Roche Holding Debuts Updated Cobas 6800/8800 Systems For Streamlined Diagnostics Experience

December 16, 2025 — 08:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY.PK), Tuesday announced the launch of the new cobas 6800/8800 systems version 2.0 and software version 2.0.1, supporting a more streamlined diagnostics experience.

The update aims to improve the efficiency of laboratories by optimizing resources, reducing downtime, consolidating test menus and increasing throughput.

The company noted that the updates and improvements can be made to existing 6800/8800 systems through the software upgrade.

"This update is significant because it not only allows for new innovation in PCR-testing technology and more choices in omni-channel testing, but it also addresses some key improvements that customers have told us are high priorities for them," said Brad Moore, President and CEO, Roche Diagnostics North America.

Roche's stock closed at $51.22, up 2.40 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.