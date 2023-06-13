Roche Granted WHO Prequalification For The Cobas HPV Test

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), announced on Tuesday that its cobas HPV test for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems has been awarded the World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification.

What is cobas HPV test?

Roche's cobas HPV test, which detects human papillomavirus (HPV) in cervical samples, is a clinically validated, CE-marked and FDA-approved Cervical Cancer Screening Test. It is well known that persistent infection with specific types of HPV account for nearly all cases of cervical cancer.

The cobas HPV test is already part of the Roche Global Access Program, which is designed to provide sustainable access to high-quality diagnostics for individuals in need.

The WHO prequalification enables low- and low-middle income countries (LMICs) to use the cobas HPV test in their national cervical cancer elimination programs, increasing access to the patients who need it most.

Annually, over 600,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with cervical cancer and over 340,000 die from this preventable disease which is caused by HPV. Nine out of ten women who die from this cancer come from low and lower-middle income countries.

Screening for this virus can help in identifying women who are at risk of developing cervical cancer so that the disease can be treated in the early stages.

"In poorer countries, women are often diagnosed with cervical cancer at a more advanced stage, where the opportunity for a cure is low.", the company said in a statement.

On Monday, shares of Roche closed at $38.68 down 1.20% or $0.47.

