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Roche Expands AI Power With NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs

March 16, 2026 — 10:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roche announced a major expansion of its global AI infrastructure, unveiling the pharmaceutical industry's largest hybrid-cloud AI factory. With the addition of 2,176 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs across sites in the United States and Europe, Roche's total GPU footprint now exceeds 3,500 units. This marks the largest announced GPU deployment by any pharmaceutical company, reinforcing Roche's ambition to become an AI-accelerated healthcare organization.

The new infrastructure is designed to support drug discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutics development by embedding advanced AI capabilities across the entire value chain. NVIDIA's AI factories enable faster insights from data, more efficient clinical trials, and accelerated innovation, ultimately driving improved healthcare outcomes.

This expansion builds on Roche's strategic collaboration with NVIDIA that began in 2023. By leveraging NVIDIA's full stack of accelerated computing and AI, Roche aims to transform drug development through high-quality data and groundbreaking AI applications, positioning itself at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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