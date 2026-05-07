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Roche Enters $750 Mln Merger Deal To Acquire PathAI To Expand AI-Driven Diagnostics

May 07, 2026 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY), a healthcare company, announced on Thursday that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire PathAI, a digital, AI-powered technology firm serving pathology laboratories and the biopharma industry. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will pay an upfront purchase price of $750 million and additional milestone payments of up to $300 million.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Roche's position in digital pathology by transforming extensive manual workflows into fully automated, AI-driven processes and insights.

Transaction closure is expected in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory approvals, after which the acquired unit will become part of Roche's Diagnostics division.

Notably, this partnership builds on the earlier established partnership between Roche and PathAI in 2021, which expanded in 2024 to the development of AI-enabled companion diagnostic algorithms.

PathAI's AISight IMS software interface integrates analysis and workflow capabilities within the digital pathology laboratory, and Roche intends to scale this solution globally.

In addition, PathAI's strength in AI-driven solutions, including clinical trial support and translational research, may complement Roche in companion diagnostics.

"Digital pathology has the potential to improve precision diagnosis of cancer and enable physicians to offer better-tailored treatment regimens," said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

RHHBY has traded between $35.07 and $60.85 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $51.63, up 1.55%.

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