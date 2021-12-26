Markets
Roche COVID-19 At-Home Test Granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 At-Home Test. It will be available across the United States starting from January.

The test uses a simple anterior nasal swab sample that can be conveniently self-collected and self-tested by individuals aged 14 years and older, and by an adult for children aged 2-13 years old, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that the test is able to produce results in as few as 20 minutes for SARS-CoV-2 and all known variants of concern, including Omicron.

