Roche Collaborates With CDC To Strengthen Laboratory Capabilities In Countries Affected By HIV & TB

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) has collaborated with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to strengthen laboratory capabilities in countries greatly affected by the HIV and tuberculosis (TB) epidemics, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Roche said, through the implementation of a public-private partnership, named "Lab Networks for Health," the company and the CDC will seek to improve HIV and tuberculosis prevention, detection, and treatment outcomes in select countries of Africa, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Western Hemisphere.

Roche and CDC intend to increase laboratory human resource capacity building through expanded training interventions and to support laboratory quality management systems and improvement programs, the company said.

