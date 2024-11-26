Roche to Acquire CAR-T Cell Therapy Focused Poseida for $1.5B

Roche RHHBY announced that it will acquire clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX for $9 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.0 billion.

Shares of PSTX are up in pre-market trading on the acquisition news.

Details of RHHBY’s Acquisition of PSTX

Per the terms, Roche will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Poseida common stock for $9.00 per share in cash. PSTX’s stockholders would also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) for up to an aggregate of $4.00 per share in cash, representing a total deal value of up to approximately $1.5 billion.

The offer price of $9 represents a premium of approximately 215% to Poseida’s closing share price on Nov. 25, 2024.

California-based Poseida’s R&D portfolio includes pre-clinical and clinical-stage off-the-shelf (also referred to as allogeneic) CAR-T therapies across several therapeutic areas, including hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune disease, as well as manufacturing capabilities and technology platforms.

Poseida’s lead program, P-BCMA-ALLO1, is an allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). This candidate has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) after three or more prior lines of therapies, and FDA Orphan Drug Designation for MM.

The pipeline also includes P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, an allogeneic dual CAR-T, being evaluated in a phase I study in B-cell malignancies. The acquisition will also add P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T program currently in phase I in solid tumors.

The non-tradeable CVR will entitle its holders to receive the following contingent cash payments: $2.00 per share in cash, upon the initiation of the first study of a P-BCMA-ALLO1 product for the treatment of any indication (by Dec. 31, 2028), $1 per share in cash, upon the initiation of the study of a P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 product or of a P-BCMACD19-ALLO1 product for the treatment of an autoimmune indication (by Dec. 31, 2034) and $1 per share in cash upon the first commercial sale of a P-BCMA-ALLO1 product for the treatment of any indication (by Dec. 31, 2031).

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

We note that Roche and Poseida had collaborated in 2022 to develop allogeneic CAR-T therapies directed to hematologic malignancies.

RHHBY’s Efforts to Expand Pipeline/Portfolio

Roche is currently looking to augment its pipeline after facing a few pipeline setbacks a couple of years ago. Earlier, Roche acquired privately owned Carmot Therapeutics for $2.7 billion and forayed into the lucrative obesity market. The acquisition added a differentiated incretin portfolio with three candidates — CT-388, CT-996 and CT-868 — to its pipeline.

Roche recently announced an asset purchase agreement with clinical-stage biotechnology company Regor Therapeutics.

Per the agreement, Roche’s Genentech will acquire Regor’s portfolio of next-generation CDK inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. Regor will receive an upfront cash payment of $850 million, along with additional milestone payments.

Regor’s most advanced orally administered CDK4/2 inhibitor in the clinic, RGT-419B, will be added to Roche’s pipeline.

RHHBY’s SKYSCRAPER-01 Disappoints

Roche also announced that the late-stage SKYSCRAPER-01 did not achieve its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis.

SKYSCRAPER-01 is a global phase III, randomized, double-blind study evaluating tiragolumab plus Tecentriq compared to Tecentriq alone in 534 patients with PD-L1-high previously untreated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either tiragolumab plus Tecentriq or placebo plus Tecentriq until disease progression, loss of clinical benefit, or unacceptable toxicity.

Nonetheless, the overall safety profile observed remained consistent with longer follow-up, and no new safety signals were identified.

