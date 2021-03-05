Roche: FDA Approves Actemra/RoActemra For Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said FDA has approved Actemra/RoActemra subcutaneous injection for slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adult patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. Actemra/RoActemra is the first biologic therapy approved for the treatment of the disease. The FDA approval is based on data from the focuSSced trial, a phase III randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

The company noted that this is the sixth FDA approved indication for Actemra/RoActemra since the medicine was launched in the U.S. in 2010.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.