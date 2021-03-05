Markets
Roche: FDA Approves Actemra/RoActemra For Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said FDA has approved Actemra/RoActemra subcutaneous injection for slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adult patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. Actemra/RoActemra is the first biologic therapy approved for the treatment of the disease. The FDA approval is based on data from the focuSSced trial, a phase III randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

The company noted that this is the sixth FDA approved indication for Actemra/RoActemra since the medicine was launched in the U.S. in 2010.

