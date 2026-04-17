Robust Trading Activity Likely to Aid Interactive Brokers' Q1 Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 21, after market close. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have improved year over year.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher revenues and lower expenses. Growth in customer accounts and an increase in daily average revenue trades (DARTs) were other tailwinds.



IBKR has a decent earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 12%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

IBKR’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q1

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR’s earnings has been unchanged at 62 cents per share in the past seven days. The estimate indicates a 31.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $1.71 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 22.7%.

Interactive Brokers’ Other Key Q1 Estimates

Client activity and market volatility were solid in the first quarter, influenced by shifting expectations around AI, rising geopolitical tensions, particularly concerns over the Middle East and the risk of an oil shock, persistent inflation concerns and uncertainty around the Fed’s monetary policy stance. Volatility was high in equity markets and other asset classes, including commodities, bonds and foreign exchange.



IBKR recorded robust year-over-year growth in DART numbers in the quarter. Thus, the company’s commission revenues are expected to have increased. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for commission revenues is pegged at $618 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 20.2%.



The consensus estimate for other fees and services of $74 million implies a 5.1% decline from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in the quarter. This, along with a solid lending scenario and stabilizing funding/deposit costs, is expected to have offered the much-needed support to IBKR’s net interest income (NII). The consensus estimate for NII is pegged at $996 million, implying a 29.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



On the cost front, total operating expenses are likely to have been elevated as IBKR invests in key areas to enhance platform capabilities, drive product innovation, improve customer support, and build upon regulatory and compliance functions.

What Our Model Unveils for IBKR

According to our quantitative model, the chances of Interactive Brokers beating earnings estimates this time are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Interactive Brokers has an Earnings ESP of -2.44%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Finance Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a couple of finance sector stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:



The Earnings ESP for Capital One Financial COF is +2.00%, and it carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2026 numbers on April 21.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capital One’s quarterly earnings has been revised lower to $4.63.



Prosperity Bancshares PB is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +3.45%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PB’s quarterly earnings estimates have been unchanged at $1.41 over the past week.

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Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.