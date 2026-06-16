Robust Electrolyzer Demand Continues to Fuel Plug Power's Growth

Plug Power Inc. PLUG is gaining from strong demand for its electrolyzer product line, which continues to drive revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported revenues of $163.5 million, increasing 22% year over year, driven by robust electrolyzer sales and higher hydrogen fuel volumes. Revenues from the electrolyzer product line surged approximately 345% year over year during the quarter.



The strong performance reflects increasing adoption of Plug Power’s GenEco proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers across industrial and energy applications. The company currently has more than 320 megawatts (MW) of electrolyzer capacity deployed worldwide and an electrolyzer project pipeline exceeding $8 billion. With expertise in designing, manufacturing and deploying electrolyzer systems, Plug Power remains well-positioned to benefit from growing global demand for renewable fuels, green hydrogen and green ammonia solutions.



Also, the company continues to secure major contracts that strengthen its electrolyzer business. In May 2026, Plug Power won a contract to supply 30 MW of GenEco PEM electrolyzers for an industrial hydrogen production facility in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. The project will utilize six 5-MW GenEco electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen for industrial applications.



Earlier, in April 2026, PLUG secured one of the largest electrolyzer opportunities in its history. The company was awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by Hy2gen Canada for a 275-MW GenEco PEM electrolyzer system for the "Courant" decarbonized ammonium nitrate project. These contract wins are expected to support Plug Power's growth and strengthen its electrolyzer business in the quarters ahead.

Snapshot of Plug Power’s Peers

Among its major peers, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. FLUX reported revenues of $6.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026). Flux Power’s total revenues decreased 60.5% year over year in the same period, due to a decrease in demand for material handling. However, Flux Power continues to expand its portfolio of lithium-ion energy storage solutions.



In the first quarter of 2026, PLUG’s another peer, Bloom Energy Corporation’s BE product revenues rose 208% year over year. Bloom Energy’s total revenues surged 130% year over year. The growth was fueled by robust demand for Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell systems and expanding adoption of hydrogen-capable solutions.

The Zacks Rundown for PLUG

Shares of Plug Power have surged 156.9% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 107.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Plug Power is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of a negative 13.24X against the industry average of 39.23X. PLUG carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLUG’s bottom line for 2026 has declined in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.